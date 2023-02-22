Patricia O’Lynn to step down as an MLA

Alliance MLA, Patricia O’Lynn is to step down as an MLA for North Antrim to take up a job with Queens University.

O’Lynn is the only woman to be elected for the constituency of North Antrim and was one of the high profile gains for Alliance in 2022.

Speaking about her decision she said:

“It has been an honour to serve the people of North Antrim as their MLA and previously the people of Ballymena as a Councillor. My only regret is I was not able to do so in the Assembly chamber itself due to the ongoing impasse, which has proved frustrating,” she said. “Nevertheless, it has been a privilege and I will continue representing my constituents fully while I remain in the role. I thank every person who voted for me and for Alliance locally in previous years and assure them they will continue to be represented by my successor. “I wish to pay tribute to my Alliance colleagues, party members and also my staff, who have worked hard for people right across the constituency. There is an exciting amount of talent emerging through the North Antrim Alliance Association, which continues to grow in numbers. “The party continues to have my full support and I look forward to supporting whoever succeeds me as MLA. The people of North Antrim proved last May they want to see Alliance’s positive message of inclusion and I am confident that will continue. I look forward to supporting whoever succeeds me as MLA.”