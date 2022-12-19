Supposedly we will get our £600 payments in January…

| Readers 0
person wearing red jacket walking near tree during winter

Quite a difference in the weather today. It was 14 this morning in Belfast.

The BBC reports that we should get our £600 energy payments in January, but I will not hold my breath.

From the report:

The UK government confirmed electricity firms will be funded for the payments, with direct debit customers receiving the money into their bank accounts.

Other customers will be sent a voucher to redeem the payment.

The money is intended to help with energy bills but people can use the cash payment as they see fit.

The payment is being delivered by the UK government in the absence of Stormont.

Vouchers will be sent to those who pay quarterly or who use a prepayment meter – thought to be around 500,000 households in Northern Ireland.

These vouchers can be redeemed for cash or paid into a bank account.

As it is a universal scheme people who have a second home, such as a holiday home, will be paid twice.

I am sure a lot of hard-up families out there could have been doing with the cash at Christmas time, but still better late than never.

The good news is you can spend the money on whatever you like; it does not need to be spent on energy.

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation
Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – politics free zone…

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – discuss what you like…

Samuel Thompson

What next for the Ukraine War?

Brian O'Neill

The Consequences of Opting Out: Why We All Have a Role to Play in Society