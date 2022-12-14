The English right wing press try to make Mick Lynch public enemy number one…

Photo by Steve Eason

I admit I take a certain amount of pleasure in the fact that a guy with an Irish background is being such a complete pain in the neck to the British Establishment. They absolutely loath charismatic working-class leaders.

This is the front page of today’s Sun.

Take a minute to watch this bizarre monologue from Richard Madeley yesterday:

He is also calling out the ‘impartial’ BBC:

But the press is not as powerful as it used to be. Newspaper sales are down two-thirds in 20 years. Most young people now get their news from social media, especially Tiktok. The old vilification tactics are not as powerful as they once were.

