Widespread protests across China against Covid restrictions…

group of people standing in front of brown wooden table

I have never been to China, but whenever I read about it or watch any documentaries, I am always surprised by how subservient the people seem. The infamous social credit system sounds like a dystopian nightmare. The general bargain seems to be shut up and take in, and in return, we will give you material wealth.

This has all worked the past decade or two, but cracks in the system have been materialising. There were the property protests last year, then there was the lying flat movement whose followers adopt a more leisurely and nonmaterialistic life in rejection of professional demands and societal expectations. You can never be too sure how widespread such protests are are news from China is still very tightly controlled.

Over the last few days, there have been widespread protests across China at the continuing lockdown protests. We were all a bit annoyed that we could not go to the pub or restaurants, but in China, the restrictions take on a whole new level, with many people not being permitted to leave their homes and entire cities being in lockdown.

After three years of this sh*t you can’t exactly blame them for being a bit peeved.

In the west, Covid seems to be becoming just another seasonal illness we need to live with, but in China they are still pursuing a zero-Covid strategy which, while admiral, does seem a bit unrealistic given how infectious Covid is. There are concerns a new super strain of Covid could now come out of Asia.

The big question is how the regime will react and if this is the start of greater instability.  History shows autocratic regimes only last so long before people get fed up with them and demand change.

