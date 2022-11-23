Boundary Commission moves towards final recommendations

Last week the Boundary Commission published its revised proposals for the 18 Westminster (and therefore Assembly) constituencies.

All 18 would retain their current names bar Belfast South which would become ‘Belfast South and Mid Down’ reflecting its extension into the more rural areas of Drumbo, Saintfield and Moneyreagh.

There will now be another public consultation until 15th December with final recommendations expected before the summer.

Final boundary changes are due to come into effect before November 2023.

Its revised proposals including links to representations from political parties and others can be found here.

The changes to wards can be examined in more detail using an Ordnance Survey interactive map available here.

