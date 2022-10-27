Join us for A Slugger Cafe Conversation on the crisis in the GP service. 2:30pm Sat 5th Nov…

Can’t get through to your GP? Then when you get through, the next appointment is weeks away? How can we improve the GP service for doctors and patients?

Join us as we take a deep dive into the current crisis in the GP service. We will be joined by Belfast GP Dr Michael McKenna and by an expert in health economics, Professor Ciaran O’Neill from QUB. Brian O’Neill from Slugger will be chairing the event with assistance from expert facilitator Michael Donnelly.

This is a new event format from Slugger O’Toole where we take a deeper look into issues to try to understand the problem in more detail.

It will be a relaxed conversation over tea or coffee. The audience will be fully involved in the discussion, so you will get the opportunity to share your experience and give your views.

This event is open to all, you don’t need to work in healthcare, although if you do, you are more than welcome to give your views.

So come along and enjoy the informed discussion. We promise you will leave with a deeper understanding of the issue as well as potential solutions. Best of all, you will have a pleasant afternoon with good company.

2:30pm – 4:30pm Saturday the 5th of November Quaker meeting house Lisburn Road Belfast

Book your tickets here…

I am hoping to do more live events, I think we all need to get off our screens and get out and talk to each other in person. So please do come along and give us your views.