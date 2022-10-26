Steve Baker tells the DUP to get on with it…

The DUP were hoping for a change of Secretary of State to buy them more time, but Chris Heaton-Harris is staying put. They need to agree to go back to the Assembly by tomorrow night, or he is calling a Christmas election.

With many Councils cancelling their Halloween Fireworks displays due to budget restrictions blowing 6 million on an unnecessary election is going to be a bad look for the DUP.

Meanwhile, Steve Baker is clear in his message to the DUP.

📣A simple message from civil society leaders in Fermanagh on re-forming @niexecutive …#GetOnWithIt pic.twitter.com/Yxaq4Ril5h — Steve Baker MP FRSA 🗽 (@SteveBakerHW) October 25, 2022

You get the feeling the Conservative Party’s patience with the DUP is running very thin.

To paraphrase Jay Z – Rishi Sunak has 99 problems but the NI Protocol ain’t one.

My money is on the DUP caving and appointing Emma Little-Pengelly as Deputy First Minister.