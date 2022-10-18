Ho Ho Ho! Stormont election by Christmas if executive not restored…

The Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has decided to play hardball with the DUP – form an executive, or there will be a new election. Possible dates are 8 or 15 December.

The Electoral Office has told the Stormont parties the Assembly election is likely to be on December 15 — Gareth Gordon (@BBCGarethG) October 18, 2022

It was only May when we had the last election, but a lot has changed in that short period. The cost of living crisis has deepened, and things are looking as gloomy as a big gloomy thing from gloomsville. Not to mention the implosion of the Conservative Government.

I would not want to be a DUP canvasser for that election. I predict they will get dogs abuse on the doorstep. “I am sitting here foundered afraid to turn the heating on, and you f*ckers are getting 55 grand for doing f*ck all…” could be the general reaction of the public.

There are rumours that the DUP will cave and appoint Emma Little-Pengelly as the Deputy First Minister. But then again the DUP have made one strategic blunder after another the past few years so who knows what they will do, I suspect they don’t even know themselves.

Get your popcorn at the ready, the next week is going to be interesting.