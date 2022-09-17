Some good news. Home heating oil and petrol prices are coming down…

Back at the start of August, home heating oil was £399 for 500 litres. It is always a dilemma to know when to buy oil, so I decided to wait and see if the price dropped any further. Instead, the opposite happened, and prices shot up to £545 for 500 litres, and I have been kicking myself ever since.

But at last some good news, prices are coming down again. Here is the price per litre chart for the past month:

If you have been waiting on filling up for the winter, my advice would be to keep an eye on prices over the next few weeks and get it ordered.

On the petrol front Go in Belfast is selling for £1.49 a litre. This is not too far off the price before the Russian invasion.

I have been prepping for winter by buying this funky little space heater for my office. Also, my niece is singing the praises of Oddie wearable blankets, so that will likely be on the shopping list.

Embrace Hygge and stay cosy this winter.