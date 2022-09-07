The new age of soporific UK leaders…

I just heard Prime Ministers’ Questions on the radio – sweet baby Jesus.

Keir Starmer droning on in that odd nasal voice of his. Liz Truss comes across as some kind of cyborg with her boring droning monotone delivery, like a real-life Alexa.

Some might say after the reign of the Clown Prince Boris Johnson, some boring leadership is needed but not sure it needs to be this boring.

Listening to the two of them together was pure torture. I can’t do it, I can’t think of anything meaningful to say about these people.

Or maybe this is the plan. While they are lulling us all into slumber, they can get on with filling their mates pockets with the nation’s wealth??

For the sake of democracy, I hope someone can stay awake…

