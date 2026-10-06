Hooray. The A5 can now be built. Twice in a fortnight a High Court ruling has been overturned by the Lady Chief Justice. Let’s hope this one has better luck

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At last, even an inflated cost of nearly £ 2  billion, a new dualled A5   can be built.   Although the delay was represented as a Sinn Fein  failure, better now to look at as a victory for all, particlarly  in the  west and a big project for a Shared Island contribution.  Let’s get motoring – well,  sometime within the next  five years

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