Energy bills could reach almost £4,000 next year…

Get your jumpers ready, the cost of energy is predicted to go higher and higher this year. From the Daily Mirror:

But now energy experts at BFY say energy prices could hit £3,420 in October – then £3,850 when the price cap is reviewed again in January 2023.

A year ago in July 2021 the price cap was just £1,138 a year – and most energy deals were much cheaper than that.

Adam Jones, senior manager at BFY Group, told The Sun : “This is off the back of gas and power prices rising to all time highs.

“The winter 2022 gas price has risen nearly 10-fold since this time last year, and more than double the price of last winter’s gas.

“Official figures have an average income of £31,000, this means more than half the country could be pushed into fuel poverty.”