Energy bills could reach almost £4,000 next year…

| Readers 471
person cooking on stainless steel cooking pot
Photo by Cooker King on Unsplash

Get your jumpers ready, the cost of energy is predicted to go higher and higher this year. From the Daily Mirror:

But now energy experts at BFY say energy prices could hit £3,420 in October – then £3,850 when the price cap is reviewed again in January 2023.

A year ago in July 2021 the price cap was just £1,138 a year – and most energy deals were much cheaper than that.

Adam Jones, senior manager at BFY Group, told The Sun : “This is off the back of gas and power prices rising to all time highs.

“The winter 2022 gas price has risen nearly 10-fold since this time last year, and more than double the price of last winter’s gas.

“Official figures have an average income of £31,000, this means more than half the country could be pushed into fuel poverty.”

Meanwhile, energy giant Shell posted £10bn quarterly profits and British Gas parent Centrica has reported adjusted operating profits of $1.34bn for the first half of this year, up from £262m in January-June 2021.

Don’t you just love free market capitalism? Or more accurately the illusion of a free market as a small cartel of companies controls our energy.

Combine this with the other cost of living increases and inflation and you have what economists call a complete and utter sh*tshow.