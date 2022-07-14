The Nicholas Brothers and Cab Calloway Jumpin’ Jive…

For those of you looking for a break from the ever bleaker news cycle, I came across this excellent video.

It is a restored and colourised dance segment from the 1943 film Stormy Weather.

Cab Calloway and his band perform an absolutely swinging version of Jumpin’ Jive while the Nicholas Brothers perform a spectacular tap dance routine.

Do give it a watch, it will put a smile on your face and a bounce in your step. Amazingly the Nicholas Brothers were still doing these routines up until the 1990s!