Et tu, Brandon? Proconsul Brandon Lewis resigns…

Brandon Lewis is the latest cabinet member to stick the political knife into Boris Johnson, but still, the PM limps on and on…

Brandon’s departure will be a major loss to Sinn Fein. With each ineffective nobody the Tories send over to Northern Ireland the cause of Irish Unity grows ever stronger.

I want to try to be fair to the guy so if you can suggest anything useful that he did, please do let us know in the comments.