A minimal case in favour of a constitutional monarchy…

| Readers 503
monarchy, monarch, britain
Photo by OpenClipart-Vectors on Pixabay

For the weekend that’s in it, here’s Phil Moorhouse with a mild defence of the British monarchy, and why he’d vote to retain it, even while not arguing strongly for it.

See the second half where he contrasts the functionary nature of a constitutional monarch with the cagey politicking of even a weak President (like Ireland’s)…

YouTube video