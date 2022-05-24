Northern Irish population is growing and on average we’re getting older…

Today is the first day of releases from last year’s census, and the first thing to say is that the growth pattern from 2011 remains broadly in line for 2021, which is an increase of about 100k…

The second thing is that our baby boom remains in line with UK rather than Irish norms (which didn’t really have one)…

You can see how the younger cohort is shrinking as a proportion of the wider population and the older cohort rises here…

Now, where’s the detail you may ask? But these are just the normal headline figures which (if memory serves correctly) is out a little bit earlier than normal.

Other statistics will be released in stages until next summer.