The frustration of GPs leaving us hanging on the telephone…

Philip O’Neill is a retired Civil Servant from Belfast.

I am a big supporter of our doctors, nurses and health care staff and I am very aware of them having to make do with fewer and fewer resources. However, I was not fully aware of the implications of recent decisions on phone preferences rather than face to face consultations. This did not hit home until I had cause to call my local surgery. I had an ongoing issue for which the local GP referred me to ENT 6 years ago. Around 7 weeks ago I got a letter referring me to a private clinic on the Lisburn Road, you know the nice ones that offer free coffee etc. Anyhow, I got a full checkup and the consultant give me a full assessment and said he would send a report to my GP.

I gave it a few weeks and then tried contacting my GP for results and advice, this is where the fun started. Firstly it took me several calls over several days to get through to my surgery. I then got the preamble. “if you are phoning for an emergency please hang up and call 079***********,” a typical mobile number long and difficult to remember, in other words, if you have an emergency go somewhere else. Surely this could be preprogrammed into the system by allowing you to “press 2” or whatever to put you through.