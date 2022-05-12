Emma Little-Pengelly to take Jeffrey Donaldson’s Assembly seat…

It seems Sir Jeff prefers the bright lights of London. Only five days after getting elected to Lagan Valley he has decided he would rather stay an MP, thank you very much.

All this might be a bit of a shock to the good people of Lagan Valley who voted for our person and got someone entirely different. But those are the rules.

Emma Little-Pengelly was gracious enough to take part in our election event last week and she went down very well with the crowd. Hopefully, for her, she gets a similar reception in Lagan Valley.