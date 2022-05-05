Great Slugger Gathering of Turnout Numbers: Part Three (The Final Hour)…

So we’re getting close to the end. Please share what you’ve got at 9pm, but this is as much about sharing general impressions, can you see any patterns emerging yet (we’ll have definite figures in an hour).

From the 5pm figures you’ve shared with us turnout appears to be up, and probably moreso in middle class areas and Sinn Fein heartland. That may indicate where the Alliance surge is, and how large.

Final thoughts are with the candidates for the big day tomorrow. It’s been a tough few weeks, but for many it’s not going to be as tough as what’s heading towards them tomorrow.