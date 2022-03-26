A “polluter pays” rule regarding social media’s damage to the online environment?

Leave a comment | Readers 220
robot, technology, artificial
Photo by mohamed_hassan on Pixabay

As a follow up to this, here’s the video which contains presentation I gave on Thursday evening as part of the Imagine Belfast (the bulk of which is here). It’s worth watching the whole thing especially Ciarán O’Connor’s presentation on how new social tech is providing a safe space for hate crimes.

YouTube video

 

The other parts of my own presentation are here and finally, my idea that the polluter of cyberspace should pay for others to produce real stories which can inform us of who our better selves might  idea here.