Call for new writers and a revision to our real name policy…

We are looking for new writers, so if you have ever fancied writing for Slugger, now is the time to give it a go. Writing can be quite enjoyable, in particular, it is a great way to get your mind clear on an issue.

Please don’t assume you need to write about politics; we encourage a broad spectrum of articles across different topics. In particular, we like posts from experts who can go deep on a subject.

Also, we would love to get some posts from insiders – police, doctors, fire crew etc. It is often a useful way to improve our understanding of how our public services work by hearing from the front lines.

At the weekend, we tend to run more informal posts, so we would welcome posts on history, sport, movies, TV, arts, food etc.

We would like to get more Unionist and female writers.

We have also revised our real name policy. Of course, we encourage people to write under their real names, but with the increasingly toxic nature of public discourse, we can understand why people are reluctant to do so.

So from now on, we will allow writers to write under pen names as long as I or one of the team knows their real identity. We need to know who is writing to discourage sock puppets, that is, people pretending to be someone they are not.

If you are interested, you can email me [email protected] or any of the team.