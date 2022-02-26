Join us for our live Big Election Event on the 30th of March…

A surge of Omicron shifted Slugger O’Toole’s End of Year Review online, but as promised, Alex Kane and Allison Morris will be back in front of a live audience on Wednesday the 30th March in The Black Box to tease out the issues that will dominate the election campaign, mull over the polls, and make their predictions for the 5th May poll and the political aftermath.

Against the backdrop of the Northern Ireland Protocol, budgetary concerns over departmental allocations, hospital waiting lists that are delaying diagnosis and treatment, and a pandemic that has disrupted and distressed, bushy-tailed candidates are out knocking doors, sending tweets, and asking for your votes.

Join us for a fun and informative evening of punditry and prediction, chaired by Alan Meban, with the support of Brown O’Connor Communications.

If you booked tickets for our cancelled Christmas event your tickets can be used for this event but please email me to confirm you are going.

As we are carrying over tickets from the Christmas event there are only around 40 tickets left. So if you want to go do not delay, book now.

Book your tickets here…