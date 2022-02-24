Russia invades Ukraine…

Not content with already being the biggest country in the World, Russia has invaded its neighbour Ukraine.

The whole thing is a real failure of diplomacy. Bringing NATO onto the very borders of Russia was always going to provoke a response. But as an independent country, Ukraine has its rights also.

The whole thing is profoundly depressing. Thousands of civilian casualties, refugees, a humanitarian crisis. Not to mention how it could escalate. You can follow the whole thing live on Twitter but I would not advise it, it is really despairing.

I would not blame you if you go back to bed and pull the covers over your head.

If you’re waking up, it’s worse than anyone imagined. Strikes across entire country. So much of this is on us. We laundered Putin’s money. We provided safe harbour for his chums. And in 2016, when he attacked the US & UK elections, we played dumb & covered it up. pic.twitter.com/Wi8PdQhN3x — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) February 24, 2022