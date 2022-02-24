Russia invades Ukraine…

kiev, ukraine, church

Not content with already being the biggest country in the World, Russia has invaded its neighbour Ukraine.

The whole thing is a real failure of diplomacy. Bringing NATO onto the very borders of Russia was always going to provoke a response. But as an independent country, Ukraine has its rights also.

The whole thing is profoundly depressing. Thousands of civilian casualties, refugees, a humanitarian crisis. Not to mention how it could escalate. You can follow the whole thing live on Twitter but I would not advise it, it is really despairing.

I would not blame you if you go back to bed and pull the covers over your head.