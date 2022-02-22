And quietly perhaps we have the beginning of the end of the problematic protocol?

In principle, do we finally have a solution to the invasive NI Protocol… (h/t Mainland Ulsterman)?
13/ The official said the EU had accepted in principle the UK argument that a distinction should be made between goods that are moving GB-NI and remaining there for end-users, and those goods which go on to cross the land border into the single market.
— Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) February 21, 2022
Mick is founding editor of Slugger. He has written papers on the impacts of the Internet on politics and the wider media and is a regular guest and speaking events across Ireland, the UK and Europe. Twitter: @MickFealty