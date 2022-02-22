And quietly perhaps we have the beginning of the end of the problematic protocol?

In principle, do we finally have a solution to the invasive NI Protocol… (h/t Mainland Ulsterman)?

13/ The official said the EU had accepted in principle the UK argument that a distinction should be made between goods that are moving GB-NI and remaining there for end-users, and those goods which go on to cross the land border into the single market.

— Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) February 21, 2022