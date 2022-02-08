No early Stormont election says Brandon Lewis…

From the BBC:

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has ruled out calling an early assembly election at Stormont.

Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had called for him to bring the date forward from 5 May, after the power-sharing executive collapsed last week.

Other parties had warned that an early election would affect legislation due to be passed by next month.

Mr Lewis said “it is right” that the election date remains 5 May.