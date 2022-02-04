Chris Cook from the Financial Times was scathing in his view of the DUP during yesterdays BBC Politics Live show.

Probably the best 1 minute summary of how the DUP got into its current mess.

Here is a transcript:

Because it’s you have to say in the context of five years that some of the absolute worst political leadership we’ve ever seen in any significant party, the DUP, fought for Brexit and like a car dog chasing a car didn’t have to deal with it. When I finally got it. It had no plan for how it resolved the border issues. It voted against Theresa Mays deal which would have minimised friction between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and then commuted to get rid of Theresa May a very committed Unionist, who was mortified by the idea of an Irish Sea border to bring in this guy like Boris Johnson, who sold them down the river. I mean, and they were told at every stage along the journey that this is what will happen, this is going to happen, you know you but I mean it is it will go down in history as one of the all time worst led political parties ever. It’s extraordinary.