Henderson Group – NI protocol has not damaged business…

The Henderson Group own or supply all the Spar and Vivo shops you see all over the place. With annual sales close to 1 billion they are a massive local success story.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph not only are they getting on fine with the NI Protocol, but they are also expanding:

Mr Doody, Henderson Group sales and marketing director, said: “Our long-term local sourcing strategy has allowed us to take a strong advantage against the multiples who are suffering with delays and shortages due to the NI Protocol. “Over 75% of our fresh food is sourced from local farmers and suppliers, which is not only better for the environment in keeping food miles low, but also for our economy to help local producers develop, expand and provide local employment.” Henderson Group said it had opened 28 Spar, Eurospar and Vivo shops around Northern Ireland during 2021 in an investment of £19.4m. It now has 101 company-owned shops, while it also provides marketing and distribution services to over 500 grocery retailers trading as Spar, the large-format brand Eurospar or Vivo.

More bad news for Unionists and their attempts to get rid of the NI Protocol. Most business leaders seem happy enough with the arrangements, in fact, many are taking advantage of the situation to grow their business and best of luck to them.