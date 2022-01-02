One day in January…

This is no ordinary day, I think. The morning sun blinks out from a January sky and there are things to do that I have always done, but still I know that this day will probably change my life.
I get the children ready. They chuckle at a cartoon on the television and wriggle themselves reluctantly into their coats. I’m trying to keep everything normal. I take my son to nursery and my daughter to school. They are very young. Only three and five. I’ve arranged for them to be picked up later, just in case.
I arrive back home to wait. My husband works overseas so I must ask for favours from friends and today I need a lift. There is an appointment at ten. The phone rings. My friend’s car has broken down. Can I get someone else? Yes, I say and phone another friend – a man – to see if he can help. I tell him we’ll be back by twelve.
The hospital smells bleached and new. You can almost taste it on your tongue. We are directed to a corridor where women sit and I feel for my companion who has suddenly been thrust among this alien female world. We talk easily together until a nurse appears and hesitantly attempts my name. I smile in recognition and she leads me to a room where I undress. The wound has not yet healed on my left breast but I know the procedure and lie down expectantly on the bed.
He arrives in five minutes. A doctor whom I haven’t seen before. He holds my notes in his hands – my life in his hands. And he says, ‘You have a malignancy in your breast. If you get dressed we’ll discuss treatment.’ He leaves and waits in the adjacent room while I begin to put my clothes back on. Slowly. For I need time to think. What about the kids? My husband? The friend who remains unsuspectingly in the corridor outside?
My feet take me to the other room. ‘Right,’ I announce. ‘Tell me what this means.’ I sound like an idiot. I know already what it means. I just want him to tell me what I want to hear, not what I already know.
I think of my friend in the corridor, waiting, and feel sorrier for him than I do for myself. This is not what he signed up for this morning, after all. When I see him I say, ‘Sorry, but we’ll be here rather longer than I thought.’ He touches my arm – a gesture that says more than a thousand empty words.
It is dark when we leave. My children have been taken to a girlfriend’s house but I ask my male companion to take me directly home. To prepare. I don’t need the company of anyone else right now. He drops me at my gate and I walk the final few yards to the back door. I turn the key in the lock and pause for a second before entering the empty house. The phone is ringing.
My husband? My mum? The door clicks quietly into place behind me as I reach out to pick up the receiver.
Lynda Tavakoli lives near Hillsborough and was born in Portadown. She divides her time between Ireland and the Middle East where her Persian husband works. Her poetry and prose are widely published.