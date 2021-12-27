Sound Walk up the Glen River to the top of Slieve Donard

I’ve been up Slieve Donard maybe three or four times in my life, the most recent about three or four years ago. As a kid I remember being awed by its height as it seemingly rose up from sea level to dominate the town of Newcastle.

Each time there’s a special feeling that derives from being at the top of your seeable world, everything else you know below you. From its height you glimpse NI’s tiny snatch of wilderness And every time I’ve felt drained on return to the shoreline.

Yesterday BBC Radio Three broadcast one man’s ascent, in words and music. It’s worth clearing an hour of your day or evening to relive your own past experience, or just let Horatio Clare’s wash over you…