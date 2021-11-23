We should make the over 60s exempt from showing vaccine passports…

I spent part of Sunday applying for my dad’s Vaccine Certificate. Each time I do the process I get faster, but as I have discussed before they sure do make you jump through a lot of hoops. He got the certificate today and I got it installed on his iPhone and all was well. But then I had a problem, what to do about my mum?

My mum does not have a mobile phone never mind a smartphone, so how best to get her a certificate? The best I can think of is getting her registered, get her logged into my dads iPhone, screengrab her vaccine cert and then print it out and laminate it so she can carry it with her. I could also print out the PDF but an a4 document is a bit of a pain to carry around.

All this is a bit of a palaver. There is a big assumption in all this that people have access to the internet and more importantly know how to scan and upload photos. My parents are lucky in that they have free onsite IT support (me) but I am not sure what non-technical people are meant to do. Most people don’t even have a printer, and thanks to Windows 11 even my printer no longer works.

Why put pensioners through all this hassle? Why drive the poor workers at NI Direct mad trying to explain to 90-year-olds what a QR code is?

There is a simple solution to all this. Just make the over 60s exempt from showing vaccine passports. The government’s vaccine dashboard shows that 100% of over 60s are now vaccinated. Now some have pointed out that it is unlikely to be 100% but I am assuming they are rounding it.

Older people get very flustered about things like this. By enforcing unnecessary rules on them you run the risk of unintended consequences. I predict that some old folks will not want the hassle and avoid going out, further increasing isolation and loneliness.

If we are to have vaccine passports we need to use some common sense and give the over 60s a break.