Our End Of Year Review Live Event is back! Get your tickets now…

We are back! The Slugger End of Year Review will take place in the Black Box in Belfast on Friday the 17th of December at 7pm. This is a live in-person event.

Alex Kane and Allison Morris are back to review the last year in politics. We will also have Tim McGarry opening proceedings and Alan Meban chairing the event.

This year safety is our top priority.

We are only having tables, no rows.

You have the option to buy a private table for 4 people, individual tickets are also available but you will be sharing a table.

The Black Box requires all ticket holders aged 18 and over, to provide ONE of the following:

Proof of full vaccination – both doses received (A full 14 days must have passed since the final dose of COVID-19 vaccine was received)

Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken no more than 24 hours prior to attending the event

Proof of natural immunity antibodies based on a positive NHS PCR test result for COVID-19, lasting for 180 days after the date of the positive test and following completion of the self-isolation period

Tickets are capped at 170 and should sell out fast.

We are grateful to this years sponsor – Brown O’Conner Communications.