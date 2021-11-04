“Single identity appeals won’t work in terms of winning any future border poll…”

Leave a comment | Readers 1096

YouTube video

I won’t create too much commentary on this (I’ve already written a longer piece here), but Battle of Ideas have released a nicely edited account of the Battle of Ideas debate in London a few weeks ago. (It should start just after the intros.)

It would be good to here your response to the conversation in the room. Andrée Murphy comes in shortly after my first leg… Do watch the whole thing if you can find the time?