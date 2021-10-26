Local solution to a global problem: community wealth building and climate action – Free live event at Queen’s…

What are the opportunities for local government and communities to address the climate crisis, deliver effective climate action in ways that secure jobs, reduce inequality and shift our economies beyond ‘business as usual’?

One answer is community wealth building, a new model for local economic development that creates a more democratic and just economy, and also delivers substantive returns on achieving decarbonisation targets and climate adaptation. Evidence from Preston and North Ayrshire in the UK shows that community wealth building delivers on climate, energy, social and economic targets and it’s time it was applied here in Northern Ireland.

Join us on Wednesday 3 November at 7pm for this free event led by John Barry, Professor of Green Political Economy at Queen’s University Belfast and director of the Queen’s Centre for Sustainability, Equality and Climate Action. John will be joined by Mary McManus, a researcher in community wealth building, Sean McCabe from the Nevin Economic Research Institute and Sean Byers from Trademark Belfast.

This event will take place on the Queen’s campus and will look at findings of research on community wealth building and local climate action from published and ongoing projects in the UK and the USA.

This event is part of the annual ESRC Festival of Social Science in Northern Ireland, organised by Queen’s University and Ulster University.

To register for this event, please click here.