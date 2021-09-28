Is Invest NI creating new jobs or just subsidising existing jobs?

The online fashion retailer Asos is planning to create 184 jobs at a new tech hub in Belfast. From the BBC story:
The global firm, which is popular with younger people, will recruit over the next three years with 52 of the jobs in place in the first year.
The company is investing £14m in the permanent base which will be operational early in 2022.
Recruitment is already underway with a range of roles including in engineering and data science.
What is not to like? It is great that new firms are setting up in Belfast, is it not?
On the face of it, yes it is. But when you dig a little deeper questions arise. The tech sector in Belfast is booming and there are massive skill shortages. Already there are not enough IT workers for the existing companies. Encouraging new companies to come just makes the skill shortage worse. The key issue is that we are subsidising these new jobs. From the BBC story:
Invest Northern Ireland said it had been working with Asos since 2017 and had offered almost £1.2m towards the new roles.
I help keep the good ship Slugger afloat by managing the business and techy stuff.