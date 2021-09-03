Post-Brexit UK Food Industry Is £2bn Worse Off…

You may have noticed that there have been massive issues lately with supply chains. There was a certain amount of schadenfreude on social media about Wetherspoons running out of beer.

Wetherspoons, whose founder Tim Martin strongly backed the UK leaving the EU, has been hit by beer shortages caused by Brexit https://t.co/gVoprpOOYF — LBC (@LBC) September 1, 2021

How much of this is due to Brexit and how much is due to the pandemic is hard to tell. What we do know is the UK food sector seems to be £2bn Worse Off After “Disastrous” Fall In EU Sales. From the story:

according to a comprehensive analysis of trade during the first six months of 2021 by the Food & Drink Federation (FDF), shared exclusively with PoliticsHome, food and drink exports to the EU were 15.9% down on the same period last year, and down by over a quarter — 27.4% — compared to the first half of 2019. Exports of beef to the continent were 24.1% down in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period last year, and down by 37.1% on the first six months of 2019. Cheese exports were 26.1% down on the same period last year, and over a third – 34.2% – down on the first half of 2019. The FDF said the loss in sales was mostly affecting smaller businesses, often run by families, who are finding it more difficult than big companies to deal with post-Brexit paperwork. Food and drink exports to nearly all EU countries fell significantly, with those to Germany, Spain, and Italy down around 50% on the first six months of 2019. Sales to Ireland, the UK industry’s largest export market, were £0.5bn down on pre-pandemic levels, the analysis found.

Sunlit uplands eh?

But some positive news for us as Imports from NI to Republic up 77% since UK’s EU exit.