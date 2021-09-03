Pat Hume RIP

Pat Hume, wife of former SDLP Leader, John Hume, sadly passed away yesterday. She was one half of an incredibly influential and effective partnership with her late husband.

The Hume family have put out the following statement;

We are heartbroken to announce the death of Pat Hume at home in Derry earlier this afternoon after a short illness. Pat died as she lived – surrounded by family, peacefully and generous to the end. Pat spent some days in the hospital in the days preceding her death and she saw first-hand the outstanding work that healthcare workers do, and the pressures that they are facing due to covid. She would prioritise public health at all times. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course which will adhere to Covid guidance. The wake will be restricted to family only. We would like to express our thanks to the doctors and nurses of Glendermott Medical Centre, Dr Aaron Peace, the cardiology, palliative care teams and the staff of the Ambulatory Care Unit at Altnagelvin hospital, the Ambulance Service, the Foyle Hospice and all those who gave Pat such outstanding care.