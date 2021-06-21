Poots “Ultimately it was my intention had we not got success on the Protocol… then I would have been prepared to pull Paul Givan out of that job”

Outgoing DUP Leader, Edwin Poots sat down with SKY News Correspondent, David Blevins to talk about the events of last week.

In the interview he made a defence of keeping the Assembly to fight the protocol;

My focus was on the Northern Ireland Protocol first and foremost because constitutionally that is what is damaging Northern Ireland. “Our best asset at this moment in time in fighting the Protocol is actually having the Assembly.”

He also spoke about nominating Paul Givan as First Minister over the objections of his parliamentary colleagues;

Ultimately it was my intention had we not got success on the Protocol… then I would have been prepared to pull Paul Givan out of that job. That was something which I wished to express but didn’t get the opportunity to express.”