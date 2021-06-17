Stormont crisis averted. Until the next crisis…

So to no great surprise to anyone, Sinn Fein and the DUP have agreed to fudge the issue of the Irish Language Act. They have run to colonial daddy to implement the legislation for them at Westminster.

BBC News: NI ministerial nominations due as Stormont stand-off ends BBC News – NI ministerial nominations due as Stormont stand-off endshttps://t.co/ybxWhPftU5 A Secretary of State intervenes to save the Assembly at Sinn Fein's behest. Now we've seen it all. — Brian Walker (@bwalker347) June 17, 2021

It is pretty damning that we are not able to sort out these issues locally. What is the point in spending hundreds of millions on Stormont every year if they cannot make the hard decisions? Or any decision on anything?

I suspect this is a reprieve, and the next crisis will soon be around the corner. The traditional marching season combined with unrest around the NI protocol could bring about a long hot summer.

We have weak political leadership at the moment, and trust is at an all-time low. To quote Boris Johnson’s former top adviser Helen MacNamara we are ‘absolutely f*cked’.

Does anyone have a plan B? Must go and see what Airbnbs are left in Donegal…

New Decade – Same Approach…Agreements made, but not implemented. Can't do it now, perhaps later. Last minute political gymnastics. The usual Stormont Shitshow. — Brian Rowan (@BrianPJRowan) June 16, 2021

“RECONCILIATION BY JOSEFINA DE VASCONCELLOS [ THIS COPY IS ON DISPLAY IN THE STORMONT ESTATE IN BELFAST]-152773” by infomatique is licensed under CC BY-SA