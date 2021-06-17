Et tu, Sammy? The knifes comes out for Edwin…

Wow, what a day.

The putsch that overthrew Arlene Foster has been met with a counterattack against the new leadership of Edwin Poots. DUP politicians voted 20 to 4 against nominating Paul Givan, but the nomination still went ahead.

A succession of DUP politicians has refused to back their new leader, even the ones who originally supported him.

Poor Edwin has only been in the job for 20 days. Will he survive the month?

Meanwhile, in South Belfast, a tourist from Fermanagh enjoys a leisurely lunch.

I wonder did she go for the gazpacho? Revenge is a dish best served cold…