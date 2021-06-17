Et tu, Sammy? The knifes comes out for Edwin…

Wow, what a day.

The putsch that overthrew Arlene Foster has been met with a counterattack against the new leadership of Edwin Poots. DUP politicians voted 20 to 4 against nominating Paul Givan, but the nomination still went ahead.

I understand @duponline reps voted 24-4 AGAiNST nominating — Gareth Gordon (@BBCGarethG) June 17, 2021

A succession of DUP politicians has refused to back their new leader, even the ones who originally supported him.

Does Sammy Wilson have confidence in Edwin Poots? “My view is that any leader – if they want to have confidence – should bring ppl along with them. A leader who acts without the support of a majority his party has to live with the consequences of that”.@BBCMarkSimpson — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) June 17, 2021

Poor Edwin has only been in the job for 20 days. Will he survive the month?

Let’s get this clear: if Poots can’t get a majority of MLAs and MPs to back the deal over FM he will not be DUP leader by Monday. — Alex.Kane (@AlexKane221b) June 17, 2021

Meanwhile, in South Belfast, a tourist from Fermanagh enjoys a leisurely lunch.

Just had a lovely lunch @DeanesAtQueens with a good friend. It’s great hospitality is open again- Hope everyone is having a great day this lovely sunny afternoon. #ProudofNI — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@ArleneFosterUK) June 17, 2021

I wonder did she go for the gazpacho? Revenge is a dish best served cold…

Senior DUP source has told me the party officers are meeting this afternoon in a scheduled meeting .

Told me a vote of no confidence in Edwin Poots could , theoretically , be raised then .

Source said “ the party is uniting for the first time in a long time ….against Edwin” — Stephen Nolan (@StephenNolan) June 17, 2021