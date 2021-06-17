Edwin Poots has resigned as the leader of the DUP…

They used to say a week is a long time in politics, but in this new fast-moving social media age a day is a long time in politics.
This morning Edwin Poots looked like he managed to fudge the issue of the Irish Language Act, by the end of the day he was gone as DUP leader. Only 20 days in office, absolutely extraordinary. This is a developing story, we will add any updates as we get more info.
— Stephen Nolan (@StephenNolan) June 17, 2021
I help keep the good ship Slugger afloat by managing the business and techy stuff.