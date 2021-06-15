Will the potential deconstruction of the DUP see the beginning of the end of these monolithic political partnerships in Northern Ireland?

Cllr Brian Pope, Party Group Leader (Alliance), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

Whether the latest DUP upheavals will result in a fractured party is of less interest than the impact it might have on its uneasy alliance with Sinn Féin.

Ever since the St Andrew’s Agreement was signed, in 2006, we have been caught in a grip of an apparently immovable object – that being the DUP / Sinn Féin coalition.

Some may herald the success of this uneasy partnership, borne out of necessity, and driven by the desire to maintain peace and stability in Northern Ireland.

Whilst others may say it has been characterised by division and self-interest; presiding over a green energy scandal, mismanagement of our public finances, and primarily to blame for delaying important reforms like the modernisation of our health services.

Whatever the truth, we are likely to be in for a bumpy ride over the coming months.

With hospital waiting lists at an all-time high, our economy struggling to emerge from the severe impact of Covid and lack of progress on identity issues, like on legacy and Irish Language, there is much at stake.

It can be heart-breaking when a family member must wait an indeterminately long time for an operation or a relative is forced to leave and find employment elsewhere.

Our citizens are crying out for action, for solutions, and for progress – either disillusioned with our political system or desperate to see things work better.

Maybe some are conflicted, trying to juggle their traditional political allegiances with an overwhelming desire to see progress for their families and colleagues. This is perfectly understandable; these are very difficult issues and the ever-present constitutional question hangs over us like a darkened November cloud.

It may seem strange for a politician to say this, but there are no right or wrong answers to these difficult decisions – there is only judgement and consideration.

We may believe that our local MLA works in the interest of the whole of our society, regardless of what political party they belong. And many MLAs do work extremely hard to push back the forces of prejudice, criticism and small-mindedness to serve their constituents with guts and passion.

These actions should be encouraged and celebrated, and maybe, occasionally, we need to step out of our own comfort zones and make our voices heard.

It is sometimes said that growth happens when we go against the flow. Swimming against the tide is not easy. It requires courage and determination, but the rewards can be immense.

Besides, entrusting all our beliefs, principles and goals in other people is not always wise. So much can be gained by believing in ourselves, in our values, and in our own judgement.

Asking ourselves, what type of society and future do we want for our friends and families? Our health services, schools and education, civic structures and cultural events.

Having a greater say in our own choices could bring greater freedoms too. Afterall, it may make for a less fulfilling life if we are always subject to someone else’s rules. Taking a starring role in our own lives is immeasurably preferable to accepting the place of supporting actor.

Ultimately, time will tell whether these latest ructions in the DUP will result in the emergence of new political alliances at Stormont or in greater individual freedoms.

One thing is certain, in the months and years ahead, we must believe in ourselves.

Photo by Simons41 is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA