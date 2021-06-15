A departing Lee Reynolds puts the boot into team Poots…

Lee Reynolds is no more as Special Adviser to Arlene Foster. Writing in today’s Irish News he is very forthright in his views about the current mess the DUP finds itself in. Some choice extracts:

Partly DUP princelings coming to avenge their forefathers and claim their entitlement but supplemented by MLAs genuinely concerned about the upcoming elections.

It is the DUP brand that is in greater trouble. Arlene Foster’s popularity had dropped but not as much the DUP’s.

Does the choice of new leader, Edwin Poots, restore the brand?

Whether it is the private polling by Jeffrey Donaldson’s campaign or LucidTalk, the message is clear and the scale too wide to be sampling problems. He has negative favourability ratings amongst all age groups, both genders, DUP voters and voters of all other parties.

In the public mind, he is part Jeremy Corbyn part Tom Elliott. This is not a recipe to keep voters, attract new first preferences nor transfers in an Assembly election. 19 people may have drunk the kool-aid but there is no independent evidence that voters have or will.

Then we have the Vote Poots – Get Paisley dynamic. This will drag the DUP brand down even further.

All this has substantially increased the likelihood that the 2008 Dromore by-election will be repeated across Northern Ireland.

The DUP, eaten from the left by the UUP and Alliance and the right by the TUV, loses and all the consequences that flow from that.