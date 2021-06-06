For those who wish to see Derry city prosper, I recommend a trip to the South Holland city of Gorinchem…

There are two types of people in this world; those who wish to see Derry city prosper and those who wish to see it fail.

I’m in the former camp and as such I’m unimpressed with those in the latter camp, whether their M.O. be by means of bombs or political sabotage (just covering all the incoming whataboutery bases).

For those firmly in the prosper camp then might I recommend a trip to the South Holland city of Gorinchem? (Somehow pronounced ‘Hkhorkem’…)

It has a mainly intact, walled city centre a little bit bigger than Derry’s and a population just shy of 40k.

It is nearly an hour from the sea, but has a shipyard.

It has a canal/waterway slicing the city in two.

It has lots of pedestrianized and car-restricted areas and pokey streets

It is surrounded by parks and allotments.

All in all, it’s a rather handsome place. And this drove me mad.

You see, all I could think is “why can’t we have some of this?!” whilst biting the knuckles off of my fingers.

So, let’s see what could be done to make Stroke-City (or any other walled town) like Gorinchem.

NOTE: All of the following photos were taken from either inside or on top of the city walls & ramparts, so the greenery, parks etc. are not in some far off suburb, rather they are skirting the central old town

1/ Parkland and allotments

Part of The Rivers, running along the south side of Gorinchem

A gate-house for the city walls and obligatory Dutch windmill

The areas to the south, east and north (east) are effectively rivers, moats, parkland and allotments, right as you would land if you jumped off of the walls.

An allotment, just across the moat from the city walls.

Some of this land in theory would be liable to flood but a lot of what is dedicated to park land and allotments could quite easily be turned into something more urban.

The population density of the Netherlands and high property prices would certainly make it an attractive option for any developer IF he/she had a chance of obtaining planning permission. But as it happens they have no chance.

So, here we have a city, where you can’t buy a house inside the walls for less than 350 000 euros yet the city centre is not surrounded by apartment blocks and housing estates, instead, it has a large spread of open space. If it’s not for lack of economic then it can only be down to regulations.

Would our towns benefit from protected green areas? Does Carrickfergus really need so many car parks?

Could Derry city centre not use some more greenery?

2/ Pedestrianised Streets & Inner City Living

I’m not actually sure how many streets are pedestrianized or restricted WRT to cars but it’s a lot.

A pedestrianized street

A (rather expensive) lane, off of a pedestrianized street

The city is full of walkable places, free from traffic and fumes. In our mentality city centre houses are places that you leave behind.

Not here.

The city centre is silly money in terms of house prices: (type in ‘huis te koop Gorinchem Binnenstad’ if you wish to investigate of your own accord)

There is a main square, little markets, cafes, restaurants, parks and a sense of vitality so people actually WANT to live here.

While we talk of the incoming existential crisis of our city centres over here they talk of “how can I afford to live in the city centre?”

According to Northern Irish transit logic, the city centre should be dead as there are no main roads running through it and because it’s so pedestrianised that people have to park nearby and WALK(!) into the centre (or pay 1.2 euro p/h for parking in the handful of car parks).

Yet, the city has a sense of liveliness (even while in a limited lockdown). So, again, how come this city centre, which is relatively inaccessible compared to our towns (the island itself has only four roads leading to it and a handfull of car parks) is so lively when by our own car-dependent logic it should be quiet?

Could it be that despite the inconvenience people like to get away from constant traffic? Or is it just a Dutch cultural trait? Would our citizens be miserable at the idea of having to walk around the shops without having cars rumble past them? Are we addicted to accompanying exhaust fumes when we sit outside for a coffee/tea/pint?

3/ Buildings and Architectural Fabric

In general the city centre is quite intact, as with most Dutch towns there are strict rules regarding the demolition of old buildings and planning in general (you can see the difference when you leave the Netherlands and end up in Germany or Belgium, where the laws are not so strict).

This is one hotel taking in several old buildings, instead of complete demolition and rebuild

On the other hand, this hotel in Derry is NOT taking in several old buildings, prefering instead complete demolition and rebuild

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/demolition-of-a-victorian-mill-highlights-failings-in-ulsters-planning-system-fg5q20wbb6g

“NORTHERN IRELAND ministers have proved powerless to stop the illegal demolition of one of the most important historic buildings in Londonderry. The vast Victorian Tillie & Henderson clothing factory — mentioned by Karl Marx in Das Kapital — is listed Grade B plus, the equivalent of a Grade II* listed building in England.”

Pathetic.

Now, Gorinchem is not a complete museum, there are of course modern developments, including apartment blocks.

But, unlike many developments in towns in Northern Ireland, they don’t conflict with the existing architectural fabric.

Waterfront Apartments: Built with a nod to the existing architectural fabric of the city and not too tall so as to mess up the skyline

And manys an old terrace still survives intact and proudly maintained

Handsome well kempt terrace

4/ Waterways and Features

And like everywhere in Holland it’s strewn with waterways that are accessible, pleasant to look at and liveable.

An inhabited windmill standing above inhabited boats

The main canal slicing through the old town

5/Economy

Now, I understand that Derry is a far cry from the Netherlands in terms of investment and economy, so let us compare Derry to some of NI’s more prosperous towns;

Ballymena. Larne. Ballyclare. Carrickfergus. Coleraine.

Clearly prosperity needs to be guided and utilised accordingly, otherwise it turns into a car-park building free-for-all.

Derry has been spared the down side of ‘progress’ and is now in the position to avoid the mistakes of other towns, the question is will it’s leaders avail of this advantage or instead just embark on bland building & demolition spree at the first possible opportunity?

I know what I’d do.

