Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan to step down at the next election.

Confirmation that I do not intend to stand at the next Assembly Election.
There is a privilege in being a public representative standing up for people. I will miss not doing that #LoveDerry pic.twitter.com/anRPIAhzod
— Martina Anderson MLA (@M_AndersonSF) May 4, 2021
And followed by Karen Mullan just a few minutes later
I confirm that I will not be seeking a nomination to stand for @sinnfeinireland at the next Assembly Election. It has been a great privilege to represent and work for the people of Derry. I will continue to be a SF activist and I look forward to a new chapter in my life 💚
— Karen Mullan (@k_mullan) May 4, 2021
David McCann holds a PhD in North-South relations from University of Ulster. You can follow him on twitter @dmcbfs