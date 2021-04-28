Sinn Fein continue their Derry shake up

The Irish Examiners political correspondent, Aoife Moore has another scoop on the latest developments in Derry Sinn Fein as she reveals the two sitting MLAs have been asked to consider their positions.

Moore reports:

Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan were told last week that as part of a long investigation into the Derry Comhairle Ceantair launched before Christmas, that they should reconsider their positions as elected representatives, as the party attempted to “rebuild” in the city.

It’s understood both women were given until June to decide if they will resign their positions.

Both women were co-opted into their seats in the Stormont Assembly.