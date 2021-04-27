Letter allegedly signed by some 22 of her own MLAs does not augur well for Arlene Foster…

Well, there’s not much I can disagree with what Stephen says. But it looks like Sam McBride is calling time on Arlene’s brief rule at the top as 75% of her MLA’s signed a letter saying that they had no confidence in her.

The BBC reports:

It is understood 22 MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly), four MPs and one peer have already signed the letter. It is only a small number of the DUP membership who will get to vote in a leadership contest – MLAs and MPs. In addition, a letter has been sent from DUP councillors to the party chairman, Lord Morrow, stating they were “severely worried” about the state of the party and country and calling for Mrs Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds to resign. “We as councillors and as members are deeply concerned about the future of unionism, Ulster conservatism and the DUP,” the letter states.

Well, we’ve heard about Mrs Foster’s imminent departure before, but it would always come down ton numbers. This time it looks like her critics are ready to take a leap into the dark.

We await the outcome with, erm, interest.