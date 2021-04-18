How the media can frame a story depending on what perspective they want to show…

One of the most powerful photos from the funeral of Prince Philip yesterday was the Queen sitting on her own. It was a good photo but was it a true reflection of what happened? as a similar photo a few minutes later shows the other family members near the Queen:

The headline for this photo could have been ‘United in grief – even with social distancing the Queen takes comfort in being surrounded by her family’.

I am not taking an opinion either way or criticising any of the media. I just thought it was a good example of how you can frame a story depending on what narrative you want to give it.