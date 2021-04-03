How do we build a future beyond a political world of power, privilege and self-indulgence?

Judging from the response to the actions of Sinn Fein leaders at the funeral of the late Bobby Storey and the subsequent, now interim, ruling of the PPS, a shared island, Ireland or Northern Ireland appears elusive.

Throw into the mix the NI Protocol, the evident toxicity of relations within the Executive at Stormont and a looming partisan assault on the Health Minister over waiting list and the health-related legacy of Covid-19, it becomes clear that going forward, much needed stability and collaborative leadership is undermined by warring factions where a possible threat to the devolved administration is never far beneath the surface.

This is not what people voted for in the 1998 referendum. The result mandated politicians to work together for the good of all. It is unacceptable that this is not being delivered. The community is having to build its preferred future beyond a political world of power, privilege and self-indulgence.

This time around, Sinn Fein cannot renege on its responsibility for the current situation.

Set aside opportune point-scoring by rival political parties and the flawed, closed and cult-like devotion of the movement to a sacred cause speaks volumes for the blight of intransigence and crafted orthodoxy which runs like a fault-line through the Good Friday Agreement and politics at Assembly and local Council level.

Too many pretend to believe what they do not actually believe when it comes to respect, consensus and reconciliation. In terms of their stance with regard to the Bobby Storey funeral the contradiction in what Sinn Fein says and what it does is laid bare.

Spin and band-aid apologies which say the words but miss the point cannot mask this. Only republicanism will shrink to this self-deception. It’s a less than subtle defensive mechanism without truth in the inner being.

How Sinn Fein behaved was an affront to those who acted to curtail visits to seriously ill relatives in hospital and limited attendance at funerals. Add to that the risk of transmission of Covid-19 by bringing together a large number of people and the consequences for hard-pressed NHS staff and highly vulnerable people required to isolate at home.

Did those who sanctioned and planned the event not give any thought to or care about medical practitioners having to face the stress of ethical decisions they should never be asked to make? Did they not realise or care that every time there was a spike in transmission this extended the length of time during which the highly vulnerable had to isolate at home?

Did they not realise or care that every spike in transmission prolonged the period during which family members could not visit aging parents in nursing homes? Did they not care or realise that every spike in transmission prolonged the time during which schools had to remain closed?

Did they not realise that every spike in transmission lengthened waiting lists for diagnosis and treatment? Did they not realise or care that the example being set provided cover to others inclined to ignore restrictions for the worst of selfish reasons?

Why instead of comforting the afflicted does it prefer to inflict further discomfort?

Is the party so obsessed by republican pageantry that it is immune to the health, genuine concerns and needs of the wider community? Why does it bring darkness to where the light ought to be; where the default position is to retreat to the strategic but rutted path of embracing fetish conflict; to compound problems rather than resolve them?

Any moral authority it seeks to claim from participation in a peace process is deeply compromised by the gravitational pull of its political self-centredness. It is time to realise that the peace process is not a tool for demanding that everyone complies with the desires of one constituency.

The current NI Executive and Assembly was restored within the context and responsibilities of New Decade, New Approach. Writ large within these is a commitment to ‘restore public confidence in devolved government’ and ‘restore a functioning Executive for delivering for the people of Northern Ireland on a stable and sustainable basis.’

The document also speaks of an ambitious Programme for Government which will ‘reflect new ways of working that ensure the Executive is transparently and collectively accountable to the Assembly and its citizens.’

That the Executive and the Assembly operates in a new decade cannot be questioned. That it does so in terms of a new approach is more open to debate and of greater concern. Sinn Fein has played no little part in growing the concern.

