The games people play; Protocol runs into Extra Time…

Autumn and winter competitions near their conclusion.

Ireland will not win the ‘Rugby 6 Nations’ but in what has been an eventful series fans will be focused on the Aviva stadium to watch what should be a competitive game.

England and Ireland will play for pride and aim to finish the series more successfully than they started. Irish supporters, North, South, East and West, looking to see how Ireland are progressing with the Rugby World Cup not far away, will want to see Ireland’s XV ‘take the wheels of the sweet chariot’ and finish higher on the 6 Nations results table.

Elsewhere, football matches will determine winners and losers, qualification for European competition next season, which teams will retain their place in the league and which managers and coaches will keep their jobs.

Some players will stretch the rules. They seem clear although, in some instances, open to interpretation and subject to rulings from the TMO in rugby and VAR in football. An elbow out of place and your goal will be disallowed.

Does the NI Protocol with players from Westminster, Dublin, Brussels and Joint Committees involved, come to mind? Or, are the rules less clear yet subject to more intense scrutiny with the added complication of one side occasionally picking up the ball to go home, the other threatening to rush off to the equivalent of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

It seems close to home, except that home in the case of the NI Protocol is now a movable feast and unpalatable to many. The game being played out is a hybrid version if we are being polite, a mish-mash of two codes, if not even less so. Not a game of two halves but mixed-up rules and emerging incompatibility. Did someone mention a level playing field?

There are not many rousing choruses of ‘Sweet Caroline’ at the moment in the political arena. ‘Ball of confusion’ from the same era might be more appropriate. You are likely to hear an accompanying murmur of: ‘No one explained that it would be like this.’ Being special has a downside it seems. Frustration, confusion and dislike for this new game has set in.

It is a game, isn’t it; although maybe not in Poland or Hungary where they not only ignore the level playing field but ignore the rules? Acceptable divergence and extended grace, perhaps. If unseen circumstances arise, rules can be suspended for close friends who stay in the fold.

Not so in Northern Ireland where ‘special ‘rules apply; more in fact than anybody needs. The rule makers have decreed that we are special. It was their choice with encouragement from new converts to the cause.

Let’s get back on the pitch.

If you are playing football West to East, you can pass in any direction. If you are playing East to West you will not always receive the ball on your side of the pitch. It’s too risky especially if the ball has a dubious ‘origin of source.’ The rules differ so to do this you have to produce a special pass or have your bootlaces fettered. When you leave the pitch, on no account bring any soil on your boots. Decision-makers Inflated by vanity and commissioned to sit astride a high horse, will show the red card.

Confused? Just wait until a team triggers a disapplication of the new rules. It could free up movement but end the game as others walk away with the ball and leave the pitch.

Playing North to South is less of a problem unless the invisible line is closed in an emergency. You will have to wait in the dressing rooms. If playing rugby, you have to discard the Ulster jersey to don a green jersey but this is not unusual although the green seems a little darker these days. Could this prompt an invasion of the pitch?

If you have a French referee, take care. You know what happened to Owen Farrell in Cardiff when he took his eyes off the French man with the whistle. He wasn’t even called Barnier.

If Irish – America comes off the bench to clear up matters, it could trump everything given the USA’s uneven record in keeping treaties, building walls and fences. Besides, no one East-West, North-South, needs a chlorinated chicken version of politics and don’t they have a political crisis or two of their own to sort out?

With many former Democratic voters having deserted to the Republicans the sideshow of a St Patrick’s Day festival of faux outrage has its uses in holding on to Eastern Board voters and sustain the enterprise.

Others are left to flounder in the choppy waters of an Irish Sea border in an unstable life raft as the EU signals the beginning of a vaccine war. When in trouble and that now even applies to a previously and universally acclaimed Angela Merkel, blaming the other side helps to divert attention.

The games people play as someone always has to beat the other side. With regard to the NI Protocol, is anyone winning?

Not if the term ‘grace’ period continues to grow ever more inappropriate. With the TCA still to be ratified and talk of a delay, will the United Kingdom introduce a new strategy and move in the direction of the WTO? Will a Withdrawal Agreement facilitated to enable a trade deal that could collapse, prove sustainable in a rewind? Can you justify half a deal? Is it going to come down to penalties?

When Boris Johnston, Leo Varadkar and the EU agreed that Northern Ireland was a special case, that was not an end game. It was the kick-off. Northern Ireland did not anticipate being a ball, political or otherwise, to be kicked around against a confusion of rules, rivalries and graceless briefings, not fully in the Internal Market or not fully in the EU, with the foundations of the Good Friday Agreement under strain.

When the EU promoted and accepted Northern Ireland as a special case with access to the Customs Union and Single Market, was there a deep enough realisation that this would be in the context of continued membership of a United Kingdom which had voted for Brexit?

Flexibility with regard to EU rules was also being conceded. It could not be otherwise or the agreement could never work. In using the border as leverage and viewing Ireland solely through a nationalist prism, has the EU been outmanoeuvred and now trying to limit concessions on ‘the integrity of the single market’ with Northern Ireland as collateral damage? Where does the Dublin government sit in relation to this? Does the CTA provide a way forward?

Unless the Joint Committee can rise above the gathering storm of vaccine supply threats, unilateral extensions on time, triggering of Articles, veiled announcements on breaking international agreements ‘a little ‘to exercise grace and goodwill and bring solutions to the disruption caused by the well-publicised issues, this game will run into extra time. Those left to spectate will grow more impatient for solutions as too narrow a track is followed with a train wreck looming.

The ball is in its court but coaches may need to change tactics and managers amend rules accordingly. Temporary changes, claimed to be beneficial, to become permanent require a different level of grace. Best not to turn a crisis into a worse one.

“Spades Alone?” by Rodger_Evans is licensed under CC BY-ND