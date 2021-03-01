Health cannot continue to be dealt a poor hand behind more populist projects at the Executive table

After his sharp riposte to being called a poodle, we can at least see that the Minister of Health has had the better ‘house-training’ but is this the best political representatives have to offer a few hours prior to an announcement that waiting lists have increased?

If anything, the NHS needs a watchdog.

Figures provide a picture of increases with small decreases that make uncomfortable reading for the 323,174 waiting for a first consultant-led appointment, the 13,043 waiting for a consultant-led outpatient appointment at a Day Care Procedure Centre, 105,159 waiting to be admitted to hospital and 144,433 waiting for a diagnostic test.

Behind these figures lie human stories of living with severe pain, loss of independence and mobility, chronic conditions and the possibility of a life-threatening illness where timely diagnosis and treatment provides improved quality of life over a longer period of time and reduces emotional and financial stress.

Slowness in addressing these at the frontline prolongs the need for treatment at the level of community and primary care where there is already a shortage of GPs and leads to delays for appointments and nursing procedures.

Waiting lists cause suffering and premature deaths. In 2018 the Theresa May government unveiled a Cancer Strategy to address the fact that the UK lagged behind other countries in early detection.

At its core was the recognition that the ‘key to surviving cancer is early diagnosis.’ Within this there is a hierarchy where some cancers attract more research resources than others. Brain tumour research is an example.

A few on waiting lists may have had a holding telephone consultation or, through a variety of methods, availed of private health care but this only facilitates the growth of a two-tier health service and a widening gulf between the better-off and the socially disadvantaged who wait for appointments, beds and relief where zero contracts and inadequate social wages are a factor in healthcare.

If nothing else, the pandemic has shown the complex linkage between economics, education, intelligent order, social care, public health, primary and acute treatment.

In spite of rumblings of justifiable discontent about U-turns on the roll-out of vaccines to the disappointment of the highly vulnerable who have adhered to shielding, poll ratings for the Minister of Health are favourable.

His party leader must draw some relief from one of the few positives attaching to the party and much of this is attributable to his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic but performance cannot be measured in the context of Covid-19 alone.

There is no stand-alone Covid-19 health context; its management has clear implications for the delivery of healthcare across all areas of the service. Decisions around Covid-19 have had a negative affect relating to the provision of surgery, ICU facilities and nursing in other vital areas equally deserving of attention.

Some of this is due to the deep-seated legacy of previous decision-making.

Robin Swann MLA inherited a Ministry held for most of the time, apart from former UUP Minister Michael Mc Gimpsey, by a number of different appointees from the two largest parties. No one from these parties stepped forward last time. In taking up the position the new Minister was not going to be short of issues to address.

Some arose from reluctance to find solutions in the past, allocation of vital funds at the behest of hyperactive followers to populist projects, wasteful spending on debacles like RHI, failure to deal with costly segregation, austerity measures, which Stormont was either prepared to endorse or powerless to mitigate, a culture wherein health is not a full seven-day service, rationalisation is resisted and service delivered within a business model which, if speculation is correct, is to be amended in England.

Have these had an influence on how the pandemic and its consequences have been handled?

The answer is likely in the affirmative but some also flow from short-term decision-making and pandemic crisis management aimed at containment and for which there seems to have been limited planning in spite of near misses in the recent past.

He is now the incumbent and therefore his task is to address all the issues effectively and persuade his Executive colleagues to provide the necessary support in terms of resources and co-ordinated policies.

Speaking to the BBC, the Minister said the politicisation of the pandemic has cost lives. This is a concern. Was it not the case that the parties agreed to take party politics out of health?

The evening before on the View, Dr Tom Black of the BMA voiced concern in relation to ‘burn-out’ of NHS staff and instances of PTSD. Shortages of PPE, having to avoid contact with family, the frustration of hokey-cokey lockdown measures, the reluctance of some members of the public to adhere to advice on travel and social-distancing allied to the stress of comforting those who in their last moments could not have a close relative alongside and having to make choices as to who may or may not gain access to possible life-saving equipment are bound to take a toll and the impact of this is likely to be long-lasting.

The until recently quiet crisis of mental health will need more than a champion.

Lessons need to be learned. The comments of the Minister and Dr Black point to a need for an enquiry, when opportune, into how the pandemic has been handled, including the longer-term effects of Covid-19, not to apportion blame but to ensure a framework for a meaningful response and avoid a situation where everything else has to come to a standstill to deal with a crisis.

If the Minister has not already planned for this then the time is right and he should act on his learning. No one will know better the conditions and pressures which shaped the decisions he had to make and if they could have been made better or more effectively.

Such an enquiry should have at its core the goal of future-proofing the health services not just to deal with a pandemic but to ensure that should one occur, it will not have greater impact because the service was already creaking at the seams.

If there is an imperative needed for strategic decision-making and action, this is it. The Minister needs to show the same resolve which has gained him respect and a high approval rating.

The NHS has become a brand but this is not what it is.

It is a public service which embraces public health, social care and mental health but needs support from other policy areas. If this does not occur, extra resources will not suffice. Agency nurses and involving private healthcare are only a quick fix. Even elastic has a limit when you are continuously addressing a backlog.

Health is related to how we manage work and schooling and why they produce stress; how we clean our environment; and how we distribute wealth and use it effectively and efficiently to reduce the gap between the better off and those who rely on foodbanks.

Studies have shown that austerity in the UK linked to a 20% rise in suicide rates; that reduction in social care for the older population led to the biggest rise in the mortality rate for half a century. Where these and other issues are not addressed through co-ordinated policy on the economy and education, climate change, public health, prevention, social care or mental health then more end up in hospital and money has to be used to prop up urgent needs for ambulances, hospitals, surgery and medication.

Drawing lessons from the pandemic with regard to the impact of cuts, a leadership deficit in taking hard decisions that leads to rough and ready outcomes and the need for economic and educational sustainability rather than rupture set against new technology and the role of scientific data, focus on earlier diagnosis and new research as well as growing awareness of the need for a healthier lifestyle and cleaner environment, the time is opportune for a co-ordinated approach to healthcare across all departments of government to nurture an outcomes-led framework for a fresh and better normality.

Sounds very much like a new approach that we actually need for a new decade.

